Updated 13 March 2026 at 08:31 IST
West Asia War LIVE: Explosions Near Riyadh International Airport In Saudi Arabia, Trump Says US Military 'Unsurpassed'
A US KC-135 refueling aircraft crashes in western Iraq while one French soldier is killed in a drone strike in Erbil. Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issues his first statement vowing retaliation as Brent crude surges past $100 amid escalating US-Israel-Iran tensions.
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate as a US KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during operations, prompting rescue efforts by American forces. US Central Command confirmed the crash involved two aircraft, with the second plane landing safely and no indication of hostile fire so far.
Meanwhile, a French soldier has been killed and several others wounded in a drone strike on a coalition base in Iraq’s Erbil region, while Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued his first statement in office, vowing retaliation against enemies.
13 March 2026 at 08:31 IST
One French Soldier Killed, Six Wounded In Drone Strike In Iraq
West Asia War LIVE Updates: One French soldier has been killed and six others wounded after a drone strike targeted a base in northern Iraq’s Erbil region where coalition forces are stationed. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion died in the attack, describing him as having “died for France” during the strike in Iraq.
13 March 2026 at 08:24 IST
Qatar Condemns Israeli Attacks on Southern Lebanon
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon, calling them a “blatant violation of international humanitarian law”. The ministry urges the international community to pressure Israel to stop these attacks and respect international laws, stating Qatar’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
13 March 2026 at 08:22 IST
Israel's Military Says Iranian Missiles Launched
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has been sending mobile phone alerts to people in affected areas, urging them to seek shelter immediately. They’re emphasizing the importance of following these directives to stay safe.
13 March 2026 at 08:23 IST
US KC-135 Refuelling Aircraft Crashes In Iraq': US Central Command
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday (local time) confirmed the loss of a US Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft over Iraq while supporting military operations, according to an official press release.
13 March 2026 at 08:18 IST
Israeli Forces Kill Six in Southern Lebanon: Report
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Israeli forces have continued to bombard southern Lebanon, killing three people in the town of Ain Ebel, Lebanon’s Public Health Ministry said, according to the country’s National News Agency (NNA).
13 March 2026 at 08:18 IST
Israel Army Says Launched New Broad Wave of Strikes in Tehran
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The Israeli military announced it conducted a new series of airstrikes in Tehran on Thursday night, persistent in its assault on Iran as the conflict reached its 13th consecutive day. "The IDF has just begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran," the military said.
