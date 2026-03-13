West Asia War LIVE: Explosions Near Riyadh International Airport In Saudi Arabia, Trump Says US Military 'Unsurpassed'

Explosions Near Riyadh International Airport In Saudi Arabia, Trump Says US Military 'Unsurpassed' | Image: Republic

West Asia War LIVE Updates: Tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate as a US KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during operations, prompting rescue efforts by American forces. US Central Command confirmed the crash involved two aircraft, with the second plane landing safely and no indication of hostile fire so far.

Meanwhile, a French soldier has been killed and several others wounded in a drone strike on a coalition base in Iraq’s Erbil region, while Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued his first statement in office, vowing retaliation against enemies.

