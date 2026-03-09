West Asia War: Seventh US Service Member Dies After Being Wounded In Saudi Arabia, US Military Says | Image: AP

Washington: A US service member who was critically injured during Iran’s initial wave of attacks across the Middle East has died, making the number of American troops killed in the war to seven, the US military said on Monday.

In a statement on social media platform X, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said the soldier succumbed to injuries sustained during an attack on US forces in Saudi Arabia in the conflict.

“Last night, a US service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East,” CENTCOM said, adding that the individual had been seriously wounded during an assault on American troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1.

Seventh US Service Member Killed

CENTCOM said this marks the seventh US service member's death during Operation Epic Fury, the military confrontation US launched with Israel against Iran on February 28.

Advertisement

“This is the seventh service member killed in action during Operation Epic Fury. Major combat operations continue,” the statement said.

The identity of the soldier has not been released yet. The military said it will withhold the name until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified, as per the standard US military protocol.

Advertisement

In a separate statement, the CENTCOM said that a U.S. National Guard Soldier also died in what they called a “health-related incident” in Kuwait on March 6 during a medical emergency. However, the exact cause of death is under review, it said.

Earlier Casualties

This comes a day after the remains of six US service members previously killed in the conflict were returned to the United States during a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base.

US President Donald Trump attended the ceremony alongside senior officials and the families of the soldiers. The dignified transfer is a formal military ritual that honours service members killed in action as their remains return to the United States. Those killed in action were Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, lowa, who was posthumously promoted from specialist.

“It’s a very sad day,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he returned to Florida later Saturday afternoon, saying that he was “glad we paid our respects.” He said the relatives of the deceased are “great people, great parents, wives, family” and said that the “parents were so proud.”

War Enters Tenth Day

Amid the escalating hostilities, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned on Sunday that attacks on American citizens would trigger a lethal response. “If you kill Americans, if you threaten Americans anywhere on earth, we will hunt you down without apology and without hesitation,” Hegseth said in remarks shared by CENTCOM on X.

The latest death comes as the escalating West Asia war entered its tenth day, which was triggered after the US and Israel jointly launched airstrikes into the Iranian territory on February 28, targeting its top leadership and military bases. It led to the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei bringing a nearly 40-year era to an abrupt closure, and altering the geopolitical situation in the region.