New Delhi: Chaos erupted in Israel’s Tel Aviv during an anti government demonstration as multiple protesters were injured in a hit-and-run case. Visuals of the incident have emerged wherein a car can be seen hitting several protesters present at the anti-Netanyahu protest site.

According to media reports, three demonstrators were hit by a car during the incident. The injured were given immediate medical assistance.

BREAKING:



🇮🇱A car ran over protestors in Tel-Aviv tonight, injuring 3 people



There are also clashes between police and protestors. pic.twitter.com/l89qY2aKh1 — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) April 6, 2024

The motorist continued driving until the cops nabbed him. Two ladies on the ground were seen getting medical attention amid the chaos, as well as the arrest by force of a protester wearing clothing with the words "Brothers and Sisters in Arms," The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, demonstrators attempted to block the police car carrying the arrested suspect, prompting the law enforcement officers to physically intervene.

In Paris Square, situated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Netanyahu in Jerusalem, hundreds of protestors gathered to advocate for governmental engagement in negotiations aimed at securing the release of hostages.

The agenda included addresses by representatives of the Hostage Families Forum preceding the anti-govt protests scheduled for later in the evening. This contrasts with previous protests where participants transitioned from a customary anti-Netanyahu rally near the President's Residence to Paris Square to hear testimonials from hostage relatives.

Moreover, following the declaration by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) about finding the remains of Elad Katzir, a hostage who was thought to have been killed by his captors from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad faction in mid-January, demonstrators in Tel Aviv showed remorse by chanting, "Elad, we're sorry!" Protesters participated in a civil disobedience action at the intersection of Arlozorov Street and Bloch Street in Tel Aviv by lying down on the road. Traffic was affected in the area.

