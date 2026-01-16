West Coast On High Alert As Powerful 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Oregon Coast

Salem: A massive earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 has struck the Pacific Ocean, around 180 miles off the coast of Oregon, with tremors felt in multiple cities along the US West Coast. The earthquake, which occurred at 10.25 pm local time on Thursday night, has triggered concerns of a possible tsunami, with the region's alert system activated. According to reports, the earthquake's epicentre was located in the Pacific Ocean, and its impact was felt as far away as Portland, around 300 miles from the epicentre.

The local residents in Oregon's Dallas, Eugene, Salem, and Coos Bay reported light shaking, with some reporting feeling the tremors strongly. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 3.1 aftershock struck three hours later, early Friday morning, and there is currently a 65% chance that more aftershocks will occur in the area this weekend.

The earthquake took place along the Juan de Fuca Plate, which drives the Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ), a nearly 700-mile-long fault line off the West Coast of North America. The scientists have long warned that the zone is overdue for a disastrous event, with many nicknaming it the 'Sleeping Giant'. The simulations have shown that the fault is capable of a magnitude 9.0 earthquake that would impact most of the Pacific Northwest, including major cities such as Seattle and Portland.

What Is Cascadia Subduction Zone

The Cascadia Subduction Zone is a 700-mile-long fault line that runs along the West Coast of North America, stretching from British Columbia to Northern California. It is a subduction zone, where the Juan de Fuca Plate is being pushed beneath the North American Plate. The process has been building up stress for centuries, and scientists believe that the zone is overdue for a major earthquake.

"The Cascadia Subduction Zone is one of the most hazardous geological features in North America…….We know that it's capable of producing a magnitude 9.0 earthquake, and it's not a question of if, but when," said Dr Chris Goldfinger, a geologist at Oregon State University.

Reports suggested that the earthquake put the emergency services on alert mode, with coastal communities being advised to prepare for suspected tsunami waves. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tsunami advisory for the Oregon coast, warning of possible waves reaching up to 10 feet. "This is a serious situation, and we urge everyone in the affected areas to take immediate action," said Oregon Governor Tina Kotek.

