Why the B-2 Bomber is Critical in US Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Infrastructure

In a major escalation in the Middle East, the United States has entered the Israel-Iran conflict by carrying out airstrikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran. The strikes began with six bunker-buster bombs targeting the underground Fordow uranium enrichment site, followed by 30 Tomahawk missiles hitting the Natanz and Esfahan nuclear facilities.

President Donald Trump confirmed that B-2 stealth bombers were used in the operation. Calling it a "historic moment," he said the mission was a critical step in ensuring regional and global security.

What Is the B-2 Stealth Bomber?

The B-2 Spirit, commonly known as the B-2 stealth bomber, is one of the most advanced aircraft in the world. Built by Northrop Grumman, the B-2 has been a key part of the US Air Force since 1989. Its primary strength is its ability to avoid detection by enemy radar, thanks to its special shape and radar-absorbing materials.

This stealth technology allows the B-2 to fly into heavily defended enemy territory and deliver precision strikes without being seen. It also has a very small radar signature about the size of a bird making it one of the hardest aircraft to detect.

In addition to its stealth, the B-2 can fly up to 6,000 nautical miles without refueling and can travel even farther with mid-air refueling. It can operate at various altitudes and carry both conventional and nuclear weapons, making it extremely flexible and powerful.

Why Did the US Use B-2 Bombers in Iran?

Over the weekend, several B-2 bombers were moved to Guam, raising speculation about a possible strike on Iran. Analysts suspected the US might be preparing to use a 30,000-pound “bunker-buster” bomb to hit Iran’s fortified Fordow facility, which is buried deep underground.

Because the B-2 is capable of delivering such powerful weapons while staying undetected, it was seen as the best choice for the mission. The use of the B-2 signaled a serious and strategic US move, showing both strength and the willingness to act decisively.