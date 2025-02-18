What Caused Delta Airlines Plane Crash At Toronto Airport?

Toronto: A Delta Airline plane was involved in a crash landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada on Monday leaving the passenger aircraft flipped upside down. According to reports, at least eight passengers sustained injuries, with one rushed to hospital in critical condition. Following the incident, rescue operations were initiated at the site and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the crash.

According to eyewitnesses and videos posted on social media, the plane, a Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR, appears to have flipped over onto its back on a snowy runway. The crash occurred around 11:47 am local time, when Delta Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, was arriving from Minneapolis with about 80 passengers on board.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but aviation experts speculate that strong crosswinds accompanied by a snowy runway may have contributed to the incident. Toronto experienced extremely high winds on Monday afternoon, which may have played a role in the crash.

"We're still investigating the cause of the crash, but it's clear that the weather conditions were challenging," said an airport official.

The crash followed a weekend winter storm in the area, which dumped nearly nine inches of snow on the airport. The crews worked overnight Sunday to clear all the runways, but it's unclear if the snowy conditions contributed to the crash.

Videos posted on social media showed the plane upside down with first responders spraying water on the aircraft. It is being claimed that at least eight people have been reported injured, but the severity of their injuries could not be immediately confirmed.

All passengers and crew were accounted for, according to the airport. The airport authorities and emergency crews responded quickly to the incident, and all operations at the Toronto airport were shut down after the crash landing.

Toronto Pearson International Airport confirmed the incident in a statement, saying, "Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for."

The incident is just the latest in a string of aviation incidents that has gripped the US over the past several weeks.

Last month, an American Airlines jet collided with an Army helicopter, and a medical transport jet crashed into a Philadelphia neighbourhood. Not only this, but last week, two crew members ejected from a Navy jet before it crashed off the San Diego coast.