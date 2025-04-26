What Caused Powerful Blast At Iran's Bandar Abbas Port That Left Over 500 Injured, 6 Dead

Tehran: A powerful explosion rocked Iran's largest port Bandar Abbas on Saturday, killing at least six people and injuring more than 500. The blast, which occurred at the Shahid Rajaee section of the port, was likely caused by the explosion of chemical materials stored at the facility, Iranian state media reported. The explosion sent a massive cloud of black and orange smoke billowing above the port, shattering windows within a radius of several kilometres and causing widespread damage.

The incident occurred as Iran began a third round of nuclear talks with the United States in Oman, but there was no immediate indication of a link between the two events. Iranian officials have blamed poor storage of chemicals in containers at Shahid Rajaee for the explosion. Hossein Zafari, a spokesperson for Iran's crisis management organization, said that the cause of the explosion was the chemicals inside the containers. "Previously, the Director General of Crisis Management had given warnings to this port during their visits and had pointed out the possibility of danger," Zafari told Iran's ILNA news agency.

Cause Of The Explosion

The exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but Iranian officials have confirmed that chemicals were likely the culprit. An Iranian government spokesperson said that although chemicals had likely caused the blast, it was not yet possible to determine the exact reason. The spokesperson added that the investigation is ongoing, and officials are working to ascertain the root cause of the incident.

The blast shattered windows and caused widespread damage in the surrounding area. The semi-official Tasnim news agency posted footage of injured men lying on the road being tended to amid scenes of confusion. State TV earlier reported that poor handling of flammable materials was a contributing factor to the explosion. A local crisis management official told state TV that the blast took place after several containers stored at the port exploded.

Impact On Port Operations

The explosion has had a major impact on port operations, with activities at the facility halted after the blast. The officials said that trucks were being evacuated from the area and that the container yard where the explosion occurred likely contained dangerous goods and chemicals. Relief workers are trying to put out fires, and the situation remains critical.

Bandar Abbas is Iran's largest port and handles most of its containers in transit. The port is a critical component of Iran's economy, and the explosion is likely to have significant economic implications. The incident has also raised concerns about the safety and security of Iran's infrastructure.

Series Of Deadly Incidents

The explosion at Bandar Abbas is the latest in a series of deadly incidents that have hit Iranian energy and industrial infrastructure in recent years. Many of these incidents have been blamed on negligence, including refinery fires, a gas explosion at a coalmine, and an emergency repairs incident at Bandar Abbas that killed one worker in 2023. Iran has blamed some other incidents on its arch-foe Israel, which has carried out attacks on Iranian soil targeting Iran's nuclear program in recent years.