What Did PM Modi Respond?: Trump Spills on India’s Reaction to Reciprocal Tariffs

New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump recently recalled on his discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their White House meeting on February 17, where the topic of “fair” reciprocal tariffs was addressed.

In his first joint televised interview with billionaire Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump criticized India's 100 percent tariffs on certain goods like auto imports as "very unfair" and discussed how the "negotiations" on reciprocal tariffs unfolded with Prime Minister Modi.

In an interview with FOX News, Trump said, “every country in the world takes advantage of us, and they do it with tariffs. They make it impossible for him to sell a car, practically, in, as an example, India.”

Elon Musk, sitting beside Donald Trump, commented, "The tariffs are essentially like a 100 percent import duty."

Trump argued that such high tariffs make it nearly impossible for American companies to sell in India, saying, "It's very unfair" and adding that while building a factory in India would be acceptable, it is unjust to American businesses.

'No, I Don’t Like That.', Says PM Modi on Trump's Reciprocal Tariff

Trump recalled that to PM Modi he said, “You know what we do? Here’s what you do. We’re going to do — be very fair with you.”

"They charge the highest tariffs in the world, just about." Trump added to the interviewer.

Trump revealed that PM Modi didn’t like the idea, saying, "I told him, 'Here’s what we’re going to do: reciprocal. Whatever you charge, I’ll charge.' PM Modi replied, 'No, no, I don’t like that.' I insisted, 'No, whatever you charge, I’m going to charge.' I’m doing that with every country."

Trump went on to say, “Nobody can argue with me,”

PM Modi's Visit to US and Trump's Tariff

PM Modi visited the US last week for bilateral talks with Trump, which marked their first meeting since Trump began his second term. The two leaders discussed key issues such as tariffs, mass deportation, trade, and technology. Prior to the meeting, Trump had emphasized, "Whatever countries charge the US, we charge them."

In February, Trump announced that the US would impose reciprocal tariffs on countries that charge duties on American imports, matching their rates. There Trump said,

Trump during the proclamation signing in the Oval Office said, “On trade, I have decided that for the purpose of fairness, I'll charge reciprocal tariffs - meaning, whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them - no more, no less.”