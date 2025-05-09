What Exactly Are You Mourning? Daniel Pearl’s Father Asks Searing Questions To Pak Army Attending Terrorists Funerals

After India's stern reply to Pakistani terror outfits in ‘Operation Sindoor’, the father of slain journalist Daniel Pearl, Judea Pearl, has shared an emotional post asking searing questions of Pakistani army and government officials who attended funerals of those terrorists who died in a deadly strike.

Daniel Pearl’s Father Asks Searing Questions To Pak Army Attending Terrorists Funerals

Pearl's father Judea Pearl in his open post on social media X wrote, “I wish these dignitaries could tell us: "What exactly are you mourning? What role models you wish your children to revere? What have you learned from this man?”

Judea Pearl's deeply emotional post questioning the Pakistani army and government officials who attended the funerals of terrorists killed in the strike.

Judea, whose son Daniel Pearl was kidnapped and murdered by terrorists in Pakistan in 2002, took to social media platform X to express his deep anguish over the Pakistani establishment’s mourning of terrorists. His words have resonated widely, triggering discussions on Pakistan’s stance on terrorism and the contradictions in its official narrative.

Daniel Pearl

Operation Sindoor and Its Connection to Daniel Pearl’s Case

India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, eliminated Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Abdul Rauf Azhar, a key figure linked to terror activities in Pakistan. While Azhar was not directly involved in Daniel Pearl’s abduction, his terror nexus played a key role in the events leading up to Pearl’s abduction and gruesome murder.

Abdul Rauf Azhar