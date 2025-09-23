What Is an L1 Visa? Can It Be an Alternative to the H1B Visa After Trump's Fee Hike To $100,000? | Image: representative

H-1B visa is one of the most well-known work visas for the United States. However, it’s not the only option. The L-1 visa is another important pathway, especially for employees of multinational companies. Both the H-1B and L-1 visas allow foreign nationals to work in the U.S., but they operate very differently.

H-1B Visa Overview

Purpose: For specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Eligibility: Applicants must have at least a bachelor’s degree and a U.S. employer willing to sponsor them.

Application Process: Most H-1B visas are subject to an annual cap and selected via a lottery due to high demand.

Duration: Initial stay of up to 3 years, extendable to a maximum of 6 years.

Job Mobility: H-1B holders can switch employers, provided the new employer files a fresh H-1B petition.

Path to Green Card: Common route to permanent residency, though subject to lengthy processing times depending on country of origin.

New Consideration: As of recent policy changes, new H-1B petitions may face an additional $100,000 fee, impacting employer decisions.

L-1 Visa Overview

Purpose: For intra-company transfers within multinational companies.

Eligibility: The employee must have worked for the foreign branch of the company for at least one year in the past three years.

Application Process: No annual cap, and no lottery system.

Types:

L-1A – For managers and executives (valid up to 7 years)

L-1B – For employees with specialized knowledge (valid up to 5 years)

Job Mobility: Limited — you must remain within the same company group. Switching to an unrelated U.S. employer typically requires a change of visa (e.g., to H-1B).

Path to Green Card: L-1A visa holders often have a smoother and faster route to permanent residency through the EB-1C category.

Which Visa Should You Consider?

Choose H-1B: If you're seeking employment with a U.S.-based company willing to sponsor you for a specialty role.

Choose L-1: If you're already employed at a multinational company and are being transferred to a U.S. office.