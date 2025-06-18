Republic World
Updated 18 June 2025 at 19:15 IST

What Is Boeing's Bunker Buster Bomb? Why It's Critical For Israel Against Iran

Washington's GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) could derail Iran's nuclear ambitions against Israel. But how impactful are bunker-buster bombs?

Reported by: Shubham Verma
Bunker Buster
In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force on May 2, 2023, airmen look at a GBU-57, or the Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb, at Whiteman Air Base in Missouri. | Image: AP

As the Israel-Iran war progresses, the entry of the United States of America has emerged as a moot point, sparking debate on what could happen should Washington decide to side with Jerusalem. US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of untoward consequences, such as dropping “bunker-buster” bombs that could critically damage the Fordo nuclear fuel enrichment plant, located in deep mountains. Washington's GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) could derail Iran's nuclear ambitions against Israel. But how impactful are bunker-buster bombs?

Developing…

