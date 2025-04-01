What is Candida Auris, New Fungal Infection Spreading Dangerously In United States

A new fungal infection, being termed as Candida Auris, with a high fatality rate is spreading dangerously in the United States and is becoming a challenge for health facilities across the country.

What we know about dangerous new fungal infection spreading in US?

First reported in 2016, Candida Auris, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, is considered as urgent antimicrobial resistance threat in US hospitals.

The cases of Candida Auris according to a new research has seen a jump of 2200 per cent in cases from 2019 to 2023. It feeds on the skin of sick and old and has a fatality rate of 1 in every 3 infected persons.

As per a US team published paper, C Auris has remained consistent with US national trends and is rapidly spreading in the community.

The virus doesn’t respond to regular treatments and has been found resistant to available cleaner and disinfectants.

Cadida Auris spreads easily via catheters, breathing and feeding tubes in hospitals. It can cause fatal illness in bloodstream, respiratory system, central nervous system, in organs and on the skin.

Healthier people may have some advantage?

In what can be seen as a breather, healthy people are less likely to be affected by Cadida Auris as the virus thrives on the skin of sick and old.

Healthy people are less likely to get exposed to Cadida Auris due to better immunity but impacts badly to those who are old and already sick.

One of the most common symptom of this virus is the infection in blood streams. Apart from blood stream infections, the virus also impacts soft tissue or bone or cerebrospinal fluid.

Candida Auris infections have spread to half of the states in America and the surge in cases is still continuing.

How it can be prevented?