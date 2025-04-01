What is Candida Auris, New Fungal Infection Spreading Dangerously In United States

Updated April 1st 2025, 21:54 IST
A new fungal infection, being termed as Candida Auris, with a high fatality rate is spreading dangerously in the United States and is becoming a challenge for health facilities across the country.
In what can be seen as a breather, healthy people are less likely to be affected by Cadida Auris as the virus thrives on the skin of sick and old.
Healthy people are less likely to get exposed to Cadida Auris due to better immunity but impacts badly to those who are old and already sick.
One of the most common symptom of this virus is the infection in blood streams. Apart from blood stream infections, the virus also impacts soft tissue or bone or cerebrospinal fluid.
Candida Auris infections have spread to half of the states in America and the surge in cases is still continuing.
Published April 1st 2025, 21:46 IST