What Is China's Boao Forum? Here’re The Top International Representatives Attending This Year | Image: AP/File

Several countries will send representatives to attend the Boao Forum, an international summit sometimes referred to as Asia's answer to the World Economic Forum's meetings in Davos, Switzerland, the organisers said on Thursday.

The summit is usually also addressed by a top Chinese government official. Last year, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang used his speech to pledge stronger policy support for the world's second-largest economy.

Boao Forum: All You Need To Know