Updated 19 March 2026 at 09:23 IST
What Is China's Boao Forum? Here’re The Top International Representatives Attending This Year
The Chinese summit Boao Forum is usually also addressed by a top Chinese government official. Last year, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang used his speech to pledge stronger policy support for its economy.
- World News
- 1 min read
What Is China's Boao Forum? Here’re The Top International Representatives Attending This Year | Image: AP/File
Several countries will send representatives to attend the Boao Forum, an international summit sometimes referred to as Asia's answer to the World Economic Forum's meetings in Davos, Switzerland, the organisers said on Thursday.
The summit is usually also addressed by a top Chinese government official. Last year, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang used his speech to pledge stronger policy support for the world's second-largest economy.
Boao Forum: All You Need To Know
- The Boao Forum will run from March 24 to March 27 in China's southern Hainan province. Attendees will include:
- Kim Min-seok, prime minister of South Korea
- Lawrence Wong, prime minister of Singapore
- Sahiba Gafarova, speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan
- Jagath Wickramaratne, speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament
- Roman Skylar, first deputy prime minister of Kazakhstan
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 19 March 2026 at 09:23 IST