What Is Chronic Venous Insufficiency, The Vein Condition Diagnosed In Donald Trump?

Washington: US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a common vein condition that causes swelling in the legs, pain, and skin changes. The diagnosis followed public speculation after visible swelling and bruising were noticed during President's press interaction.

What is Chronic Venous Insufficiency?

The Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), which the US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with, is a condition where leg veins have difficulty returning blood to the heart, causing blood to pool in the legs.

The insufficiency can lead to various symptoms like swelling, pain, and skin changes. This is also caused by damaged or faulty valves in the veins that normally prevent backflow, or by past blood clots.

The White House has issued a statement on Donald Trump's health saying he underwent a comprehensive medical evaluation, including vascular studies and Doppler ultrasounds, which confirmed the condition.

Donald Trump in excellent health condition

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed that no serious condition such as deep vein thrombosis or heart failure were found and termed the health of the president excellent.

Speaking to press, Karoline Leavitt read a doctor's letter about President Donald Trump that she said was intended to dispel health concerns about the swelling in his ankles and a makeup-covered hand.

Leavitt said Trump noticed “mild swelling” in his lower legs and was evaluated by the White House medical unit.

She said the tests showed “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease,” but that Trump has “chronic venous insufficiency," a fairly common condition in older adults when little valves inside the veins that normally help move blood against gravity up the legs gradually lose the ability to work properly.

Leavitt said the issue is common in people older than age 70. Trump turned 79 last month.

People often are advised to lose weight, walk for exercise and elevate their legs periodically, and some may be advised to wear compression stockings.

Severe cases over time can lead to complications including lower leg sores called ulcers. Blood clots are one cause, but Leavitt said that was tested for and ruled out.

She also said bruising on Trump’s hand that has been covered up by makeup is “consistent” with irritation from his “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.”

Leavitt added that the President remains in excellent health and promised to make the doctor's letter public.

How Chronic Venous Insufficiency can be treated?

Chronic Venous Insufficiency can be treated by making lifestyle changes, compression therapy and medications.

The treatment is more focused on improving blood flow and reducing CVI symptoms instead of curing the underlying problem.