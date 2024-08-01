sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Delhi Rains | Paris Olympics | Ismail Haniyeh |

Published 15:41 IST, August 1st 2024

What is Dark Tourism? 5 Travel Places Known For Its Dark History

The term 'Dark Tourism' is doing the rounds on the internet. Read more to find out the meaning of the term and popular destinations with a dark past.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Wayanad
Kerala, a popular getaway for many, is now advising people to avoid sightseeing as it may interfere with rescue operations | Image: keralatourism.org
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

15:41 IST, August 1st 2024