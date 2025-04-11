What is Eggflation? US consumers shell-shocked as egg prices hit a record high

Egg prices in the United States have seen a significant spike, rising by 60.4% in March 2025 compared to the same time last year. The average price for a dozen eggs is now $6.22, a dramatic increase that has left many consumers questioning their grocery bills.

This sharp rise comes amid an ongoing outbreak of avian flu, which has forced farmers to cull millions of egg-laying birds to control the spread of the disease. As a result, egg production has been severely impacted, pushing prices higher.

Price Surge Continues Through 2025

Egg prices have been climbing steadily in recent months. In January 2025, a dozen eggs cost $4.95, and by February, the price surged to $5.90, a 19.2% jump in just one month. The Consumer Price Index data reveals that egg prices have increased by 84% since the beginning of 2024. The current price has broken the previous record set in January 2023, when eggs averaged $4.82 per dozen.

What’s Driving the Price Hike?

The primary cause of the soaring egg prices is the shortage of egg-laying hens due to the avian flu outbreak. According to USDA guidelines, if a flock is found to be infected with the flu, the entire flock must be culled to prevent the disease from spreading. This has led to the mass killing of millions of birds, while consumer demand for eggs remains high.

Political Blame Game

The rising egg prices have sparked political debate, with many Republicans accusing former President Joe Biden of contributing to inflation and higher food costs through his policies. Although egg prices peaked in January 2023 during his presidency, they had fallen to $3.65 by the time he left office.

Former President Donald Trump has also weighed in, vowing to bring egg prices down if elected. During his first term in 2020, a dozen eggs averaged just $1.50.

Egg Imports Have Backfired

In an effort to ease the egg shortage, the USDA allowed for increased egg imports. In February 2025, nearly 4 million dozen eggs were imported into the country. However, high import prices led some traders to sell 7.6 million dozen eggs abroad for a profit, further limiting the supply in the U.S.

A Look at Egg Prices Over the Past Decade

Egg prices have fluctuated considerably over the last ten years. A major spike occurred in January 2023 due to avian flu, with prices reaching $4.82 per dozen before dropping to a more typical rate of $2.04 by August 2023. In March 2004, eggs were priced at just $1.13 per dozen. As of March 2025, prices have varied widely, from $6.85 per dozen in early March to as low as $3.27 by March 21, 2025.

Price Increases Over the Past Year

The price of eggs has nearly doubled over the past year. In February 2024, a dozen eggs cost $2.99, while by February 2025, the price had jumped to $5.89. This marks a nearly 97% increase in just 12 months. The price hike began in October 2024, around the time when the avian flu outbreak began to spread more widely, and continued to rise steadily through the end of the year.

What Could Lower Egg Prices?