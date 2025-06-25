What Is Happening With British F-35B Aircraft, Stranded In Kerala For Over A Week

IAF is providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the F-35B fighter jet of the UK Navy. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A spokesperson from the British High Commission confirmed to Republic TV on Tuesday that officials are diligently working to repair the UK F-35B aircraft as swiftly as possible, and they expressed gratitude to Indian authorities for their support.

This announcement comes as a British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet has been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for over a week after being diverted due to adverse weather conditions.

A British High Commission spokesperson said, “We are working to repair the UK F-35B at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as quickly as possible. We thank the Indian Authorities for their continued support.”

According to the British High Commission in New Delhi, a UK F-35 aircraft was unable to return to HMS Prince of Wales due to adverse weather conditions. Prioritising safety, the aircraft diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in India, where it landed safely. The aircraft has subsequently developed an engineering issue whilst on the ground which precluded its return to the carrier. Engineers from HMS Prince of Wales assessed the aircraft and it was decided that the support of a UK based engineering team was needed. At this time, we do not have a forecast for the aircraft being repaired.

"To minimise disruptions to the regular airport operations, the aircraft will be moved to a space in the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility hangar once specialist equipment and UK engineering teams arrive. Throughout this diversion incident, we have worked closely with all Indian authorities, including the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and are extremely grateful for their support. The safe landing, logistics and continuing security and organisational support provided by India in responding to this situation further demonstrates the close coordination and deepening relationship that exists between the Armed Forces of the UK and India", said the UK High Commission in response to Republic TV's query on the matter.

Previously, sources within the Indian Air Force informed Republic TV that the British F-35 fighter jet, currently grounded in Thiruvananthapuram, initially received ground support, and entry was facilitated with immediate clearance as the aircraft was in distress, receiving all necessary logistical assistance. According to sources, the aircraft faced 'unserviceability', and it has not yet been repaired.

"A technical team arrived from the UK two days ago, but the aircraft remains unrectified. Another rectification team is expected to arrive in India soon, along with additional technical support. Authorities from both India and Britain are in constant communication to monitor the situation. The navies of both nations were conducting a joint drill when the aircraft was diverted due to an emergency," sources stated.

The British Royal Navy F-35B

The F-35B is the UK’s most advanced fighter jet, valued at over USD 110 million. Referred to as the 'Lightning' in British service, it is the only fifth-generation fighter capable of short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL), allowing it to operate from aircraft carriers and smaller runways.

The stealth fighter jet has the capability to take off from short decks and land vertically, ideal for aircraft carriers without catapults, has Low observable technology for penetrating defended airspace.

It is equipped with air-to-air, air-to-ground, intelligence/surveillance/reconnaissance (ISR), and electronic warfare and shares data in real time with ships, ground forces, and other aircraft.