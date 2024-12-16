What Is Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Cause Of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain's Death

San Francisco: The legendary tabla virtuoso, Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away on Monday in San Francisco at the age of 73. According to a statement from his family, Hussain's death was caused by complications arising from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a chronic and progressive lung disease. He had been hospitalised for two weeks and was moved to the ICU as his condition worsened.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - A Lung Condition

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is a lung condition characterised by scarring of lung tissue, that thickens the alveolar walls and reduces the lung's capacity to exchange oxygen. The common symptoms are persistent dry cough, shortness of breath during physical activity and fatigue. It mostly affects individuals over 50 and till now has no such cure. The median survival rate is 3-5 years. While there are treatments that can slow its progression but this disease significantly reduces patient's quality of life.

Legacy of Ustad Zakir Hussain - The Greatest of His Generation

Zakir Hussain was born on March 9, 1951, to tabla legend Ustad Alla Rakha. He was recognised as one of the greatest percussionists of his generation, he dedicated over six decades to his craft, transforming the global perception of Indian classical music. Hussain collaborated with international musicians such as Yo-Yo Ma, Bela Fleck, George Harrison and Mickey Hart and was able to bridge cultural divides and brought Indian music to new audiences.

Ustad Zakir - Recipient of 4 Grammy Award