What is Iran's Doomsday Weapon KhorramShahr, A Liquid-Fuel Powered Rocket With Speed Upto Mach 16

Tehran: Iran has unleashed its doomsday weapon ‘Khorramshahr’ on Israel after Fattah 1 missile as the conflict between the two nations appears far from end.

The back and forth attacks on each other between Israel and Iran have only intensified in the recent days, after Israeli Defence Forces launched Operation ‘Rising Lion’ to dismantle Tehran nuclear sites.

Israel has been claiming that if Iran succeeds in assembling a nuclear weapon, they would use it against them, therefore it was important to dismantle Tehran's nuclear program.

Israeli did not just bombarded nuclear sites in Iran but also neutralised top generals and scientists who were involved in building the nuclear program.

Reports quoted Israel saying that Iran was very close of assembling a nuclear weapon, a concern also flagged by US President Donald Trump, who have been saying from the very first day that Iran just cannot have nukes.

Iran's Supreme leader Khamenei had earlier said that they would bring upon ruin at the Zionist regime for bombing their nuclear sites.

What is Khorramshahr missile, Iran's Doomsday weapon?

After Fattah 1, Iran's unleashed Khorramshahr, a liquid fuel rocket with a diameter of 1.5 metre on Israel. The rocket has a range of upto 2000 kms and can carry upto 1,800 kg warhead. The liquid fuel powered rocket can attain speed between Mach 8-16.

The liquid fuelled ballistic missile Khorramshahr 4 is a ballistic missile is launched on a truck mounted launcher.

Iran is working to prepare the missile over a short period of time. The missile could hit targets upto 2000 kms or 1200 miles while carrying warhead upto 1500 kilograms.