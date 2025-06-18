What Is ‘Lightning Shield’, Israel’s Advanced Aerial Defence System Deployed To Counter Iranian Drone Threats?

Tel Aviv: Israel has deployed its advanced aerial defence system, dubbed 'Barak Magen' or 'Lightning Shield', to intercept Iranian drones amidst escalating conflict. The cutting-edge system has successfully made its combat debut, showcasing its capabilities in detecting and taking down airborne threats. According to the media reports, the Israeli Navy has successfully deployed its advanced 'Barak Magen' aerial defence system to intercept eight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran. The deployment marks the system's first operational use in live combat, showcasing its capabilities in detecting and neutralising airborne threats.

Israel's Lightning Shield System

As per experts, the 'Barak Magen' or 'Lightning Shield' system is a sophisticated aerial defence system designed to counter a wide range of threats, including drones, cruise missiles, high-trajectory projectiles, and shore-to-sea missiles. It has been specifically tailored for naval warfare and complements the Iron Dome defence system on land.

The Barak Magen system combines advanced radar, command systems, and smart vertical launchers to detect and intercept incoming threats. Its multi-layered architecture allows it to neutralise threats up to 150 km away, making it a powerful asset in Israel's defence arsenal. The defence system, installed aboard the INS Sa'ar 6 missile ship, integrates advanced radar with vertical missile launchers and multiple interceptor types, including:

MRAD (Medium Range Air Defence): effective against short and medium-range threats, up to 35 km

LRAD (Long Range Air Defence): capable of intercepting mid to long-range threats, up to 70 km

ER (Extended Range): potentially effective up to 150 km

On June 15, the Israeli Navy's missile ship flotilla, operating under Flotilla 3, intercepted eight UAVs launched from Iran. The drones were assessed to be targeting civilian areas in Israel, showing the persistent threat posed by Iranian long-range drone operations. The naval response was closely coordinated with the Israeli Air Force, allowing for efficient real-time threat tracking and layered interception.

Escalating Conflict Between Israel and Iran

The successful interception of Iranian drones comes amid a sharp escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran. Israeli airstrikes rocked central Tehran, prompting mass evacuations and cutting off state TV broadcasts. Israel claimed to have targeted Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure, gaining "full aerial superiority" over Tehran. Over 330,000 residents were told to evacuate, and bombs hit Iran's state-run TV station mid-broadcast, injuring staff.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump called for Tehran's immediate evacuation, warning that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon”. In retaliation, Iran launched over 370 missiles and hundreds of drones, killing 24 people and injuring over 500 in Israel. Major cities like Tel Aviv and Haifa were hit, and Iran reported 224 deaths and 1277 injuries.

System's First Operational Use

On June 16, the Israeli Navy used the Barak Magen system to intercept eight Iranian drones launched from Iran. This marked the system's first operational use in live combat, demonstrating its effectiveness in real-world scenarios. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Barak Magen system played a crucial role in neutralising the drone threat, showcasing its capabilities in protecting Israel's skies.