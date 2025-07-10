What Is Operation BAAM, Launched By Baloch Liberation Front Against Pakistani Establishments

Balochistan: Multiple blasts rocked Balochistan as the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) launched Operation BAAM, targeting Pakistani government establishments and military checkpoints.

According to reports, the BLF carried out coordinated attacks on 17 locations across Balochistan, resulting in heavy casualties among the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps.

BLF targeted Pakistani military checkpoints, communications infrastructure, and administrative facilities.

Attacks by the BLF were carried across Panjgur, Surab, Kech, and Kharan, disrupting communication lines, damaging administrative infrastructure, and striking military checkpoints.

Speaking on Operation BAAM, BLF Major Gwahram Baloch termed the attack, "new dawn in the Baloch national liberation war".

The attacks by Operation BAAM were carried out from Makran coastal region to the mountainous Koh-e-Suleman range.

“The resistance has entered a new phase… Operation Baam is designed to demonstrate that Baloch fighters are capable of launching large-scale, synchronised operations across vast geography,” Major Gwahram said in a statement.

What Pakistan says?

Though local media reports claim Pakistan has suffered heavy losses including casualties but Pakistani authorities have not confirmed the extent of damage.

This latest attack by the Balochistan Liberation Front is one of the most largest and coordinated operations.

It's been years since the Balochistan rebel groups are fighting Pakistani government and establishment for exploiting their region and people and denying them civil rights.

Balochistan hijacks Pakistani train

Earlier in March, Baloch separatists hijacked a Pakistan passenger train near Quetta after they derailed it using a detonator when the train was exiting a tunnel near Bolon region.

The train was travelling to Peshawar from Quetta with around 400 passengers onboard.