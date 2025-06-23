What Is Operation 'BASHARAT FATEH’ Launched By Iran Targeting US base in Qatar | Image: Republic

World News: Operation Basharat Fateh is Iran’s retaliatory military course of action in response to the US airstrikes on its nuclear facilities on June 22.

What Is Operation 'BASHARAT FATEH’ launched By Iran?

An operation that storms a dramatic escalation in the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict, which the US formally entered with Operation Midnight Hammer, targeting Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites.

As part of “Basharat Fateh”, Iran launched a coordinated barrage of ballistic missiles and drones aimed at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Doha and the Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.

Visuals of Iranian missile attack on Doha, Qatar are floating on social media.

The strikes triggered air defense systems across the region, with explosions reported over Doha as interceptors engaged incoming threats.

“Qatari air defences intercepted a missile attack targeting Al-Udeid Air Base. By the grace of God and the vigilance of the armed forces and precautionary measures, the incident resulted in no deaths or injuries,” said Qatar's Ministry of Defence.

Iranian state media hailed the operation as a “mighty and successful response” to what it called American aggression. The attack was announced on national television with martial music and patriotic messages, showing its symbolic and strategic importance.

US Statement on Iran

"Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range, ballistic missiles originating from Iran today. At this time there are no reports of US casualties. We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide more information as it becomes available."