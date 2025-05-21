What Is Golden Dome Plan? All You Need to Know About Trump’s $175 Billion Defence System | Image: AP/ANI

Washington: In a high-profile announcement from the White House, US President Donald Trump revealed new details about the Golden Dome Missile Defence System, an ambitious and controversial project aimed at shielding the United States from a wide range of modern missile threats — including those launched from space. The system, expected to be operational within three years, is estimated to cost around $175 billion.

“This will be the best missile defence system ever built,” Trump said, adding that it would be capable of intercepting attacks “even if they are launched from the other side of the world — or from space.”

What is the Golden Dome Missile Defence System?

The Golden Dome is a newly proposed missile defence shield designed to protect the US homeland from ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, cruise missiles, drones, and both conventional and nuclear warheads. Trump’s administration claims the system will work in sync with existing US defence infrastructure and will be fully operational before the end of his second term.

According to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Golden Dome will provide multi-layered interception capabilities, addressing threats not just from land or sea, but also from space — a first for any missile defence system.

Led by Space Force leadership

US Space Force General Michael Guetlein, Vice Chief of Space Operations, will oversee the programme as its chief reporting officer. Guetlein said the move was urgent given the pace at which adversaries like China and Russia are advancing their nuclear and missile capabilities, including the deployment of hypersonic glide vehicles, stealth submarines, and space weapons.

“It’s time we change the equation,” said Guetlein. “The threats to the homeland are increasing — and so must our readiness.”Initial funding and political roadblocks

The first round of funding — pegged at $25 billion — will be part of a larger Republican legislative proposal named the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which also includes taxation and immigration policy reforms.

Despite the grand vision, the project faces political hurdles. Resistance from both conservative and moderate Republicans is threatening to delay or dilute the bill’s passage, especially over concerns about overspending and potential escalation of the weaponisation of space.

Canada Shows Interest in Joining the Defence Shield

Interestingly, Trump also confirmed that Canada has expressed interest in becoming part of the Golden Dome initiative, hinting at possible international collaboration. However, no formal agreement has yet been announced.

Trump was joined by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and GOP Senators Dan Sullivan, Jim Banks, and Kevin Cramer during the announcement. Behind them were posters of a golden shield hovering over the US, with a caption that read: “This is a Very Dangerous World.”

While the White House touts the project as a leap forward in national security, critics argue that it could lead to a new arms race and further militarisation of space. Experts have warned that such systems might trigger more aggressive missile development by rival nations and violate existing international arms control treaties.