What is the Pacific Islands Forum? How a Summit for the World's Tiniest Nations became a Global Draw
Founded in 1971, Pacific Islands Forum brings together 18 member states to discuss and coordinate responses to issues confronting a remote and diverse region.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Leaders pose for a photo at the Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting in Nuku'alofa, Tonga | Image: AP
