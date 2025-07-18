What Is The Resistance Front: Pakistan-backed LeT's Proxy Orchestrating Terror Attacks In India

Updated 18 July 2025 at 20:28 IST
Washington: The United States has officially designated Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy terror group, The Resistance Front (TRF), as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. The TRF was responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack involving Pakistani terrorists, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians including 25 Indian tourists and one Nepalese national when they were vacationing in Jammu and Kashmir.
India has consistently raised concerns about TRF’s involvement in the attack as the group had initially claimed the responsibility. Following the US designation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that TRF was added to the list of global terror groups under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224. The designation will take effect upon publication in the Federal Register.
“TRF, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack which killed 26 civilians,” said Secretary Rubio.
The Resistance Front has been found to be channeling terror funds through real estate investments in Kashmir. Terror money was systematically invested in Kashmir’s real estate sector using assets linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.
The operation involved high-profile investments across multiple real estate projects, creating a facade of legitimate business activity.
TRF is not an indigenous movement, it is a mask for LeT’s ongoing jihad in Kashmir, reflecting deep-state terrorism, digital psychological warfare, and increasing civilian targeting.
