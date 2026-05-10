What is 'Trump Time'? White House Reveals the Reality of President’s Schedule and Grueling 18-Hour Workdays

The long-standing mystery regarding President Donald Trump’s sleeping habits is back in the spotlight. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles recently offered a rare glimpse into how senior aides navigate the president’s relentless work routine behind closed doors.

While speaking at the Independent Women’s Gala on Thursday, Wiles described the reality of working within what insiders call “Trump time,” a grueling schedule that ignores traditional office hours and demands constant availability.

The president’s habit of staying active well into the night, frequently punctuated by late-hour posts on Truth Social, has forced his inner circle to develop a unique "survival system" to prevent total burnout.

‘I Take the Early Calls, Dan Takes the Late Ones’

Wiles explained that managing the president’s unpredictable energy requires a strategic division of labor. To keep the White House functioning around the clock, she and senior aide Dan Scavino have unofficially split their responsibilities based on their own natural rhythms.

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“I go to sleep early, and Dan Scavino, who is a night owl, gets the late calls,” Wiles shared.

She noted that this arrangement evolved organically over the years, ensuring that the administration remains responsive even when the president is working through the night. Wiles, 68, admitted that she personally prioritizes rest, jokingly pointing out that the president seems to require significantly less sleep than the people tasked with supporting him.

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The Reality of 18-Hour Workdays

Beyond the fascination with sleep cycles, Wiles highlighted the intense personal toll the job takes on White House staff. Many aides are forced to balance high-pressure responsibilities with their family lives and personal relationships, often under extreme conditions.

According to Wiles, it is common for employees to endure 18-hour workdays that can stretch on for weeks without a break.

“We work hard, people make sacrifices,” Wiles stated, acknowledging that the relentless pace eventually “takes a bit away” from staffers both emotionally and physically.

A Long-Standing West Wing Mystery

Trump’s unconventional rest patterns have been a point of intrigue for years. Former insiders and political observers have frequently commented on his ability to remain awake and engaged long after others have reached their limit.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins previously noted that Trump often stays awake during long flights on Air Force One, sometimes initiating conversations with staff members who are trying to catch a few hours of sleep. This sentiment was echoed by former Attorney General Pam Bondi, who once famously remarked, “None of us know when he sleeps.”