What Is Unconditional Discharge That Trump Has Been Sentenced In Hush Money Case

President-elect Donald Trump, right, appears remotely with his attorney Todd Blanche, on the screen at Manhattan criminal court in New York | Image: AP

New York: US President-elect Donald Trump has been sentenced to an unconditional discharge by US Supreme Court in the Hush Money case. Though Trump has been sentenced, the Supreme Court judge declined to impose any punishment. The outcome cements Trump’s conviction while freeing him to return to the White House unencumbered by the threat of a jail term or a fine.

Trump’s sentence of an unconditional discharge caps a norm-smashing case that saw the former and future president charged with 34 felonies, put on trial for almost two months and convicted on every count. Yet, the legal detour — and sordid details aired in court of a plot to bury affair allegations — didn’t hurt him with voters, who elected him to a second term.

Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan could have sentenced the 78-year-old Republican to up to four years in prison. Instead, he chose a sentence that sidestepped thorny constitutional issues by effectively ending the case but assured that Trump will become the first person convicted of a felony to assume the presidency.

Trump said his criminal trial and conviction has “been a very terrible experience” and insisted he committed no crime as he appeared virtually Friday to be sentenced.

As he appeared from his Florida home, the former president was seated with his lawyer Todd Blanche, whom he's tapped to serve as the second-highest ranking Justice Department official in his incoming administration.

The hush money case accused Trump of fudging his business' records to veil a $130,000 payoff to porn actor Stormy Daniels. She was paid, late in Trump’s 2016 campaign, not to tell the public about a sexual encounter she maintains the two had a decade earlier. He says nothing sexual happened between them, and he contends that his political adversaries spun up a bogus prosecution to try to damage him.

What Is Unconditional Discharge?

The ‘Unconditional Discharge’ under the New York State law is a sentence without any imprisonment, fine or probation supervision.