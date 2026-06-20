What Makes PM Modi World's Greatest Leader? The 4 Qualities Donald Trump Can't Stop Praising

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the world's greatest leaders, lauding his political longevity, leadership style, and ability to keep India away from conflicts while steering the country on the global stage.

During an interview, Trump named Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two international leaders he most admires, calling both "classics" for their commanding personalities and influence.

Explaining why he holds PM Modi in such high regard, Trump highlighted four qualities that, according to him, make the Indian Prime Minister stand out among global leaders.

1. Keeps India Out of Wars

Trump praised PM Modi for maintaining a policy of staying away from wars, calling it a smart approach for leading the world's most populous nation.

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"He stays out of wars, which is smart. He's 1.5 billion people. India is actually the biggest," Trump said, adding that Modi has successfully balanced India's interests while avoiding military conflicts.

2. Remarkable Political Stability

Pointing to Modi's uninterrupted tenure in office, Trump said the Prime Minister had brought political stability to India after years of changing governments.

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"All my life I've watched India; they just kept changing... And then all of a sudden, Prime Minister Modi ends up there. He's been there for more than 12 years. Very solid," Trump remarked.

3. Calm Yet Tough Leadership

Trump described PM Modi as a leader who projects calmness while possessing immense political strength.

"He does it through this great calmness. And yet he's not a calm person. He's a very tough guy; I know him very well," Trump said, suggesting that Modi combines composure with firmness in decision-making.

4. Global Influence and Leadership Presence

Calling Modi and Xi Jinping "classics," Trump said both leaders possess exceptional authority and presence that set them apart on the world stage.

"If you were going to make a movie about either one of them, you wouldn't be able to find the man in Hollywood," Trump said, underscoring what he described as their unique personalities and global stature.

Trump also spoke about India-US relations, saying trade between the two countries had become "fair" under his administration and reiterated that the two nations continue to maintain strong economic ties.