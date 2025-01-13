Rs 1.7 Lakh Per Hour: What Millionaires Paying To Private Firefighters In Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills To Save Homes

California: Los Angeles wildfires continue to spread causing damages already reached worth billions. The city houses prominent Hollywood celebrities and other public personalities and is one of the most high profile places to live in America. As government’s efforts fall short to protect houses and buildings, with over 12,000 gutted so far, many millionaires have now turned towards private fire fighting services and paying almost a fortune to save their dream homes.

Amid this, a video has surfaced on the internet showing private firefighters guarding a house on Hollywood hills.

“Private firefighters guard this Hollywood Hills house from sunset fire. They’ve set up sprinklers to cascade water from the second story eaves. They will guard all night,” said Matthias Gafni, a SF Chron investigative reporter shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Reports are of the view that millionaires are paying around Rs 1.7 lakh per hours to private firefighters to save their homes.

Over 24 dead in Los Angeles wildfires

On Sunday, firefighters scrambled to make further progress against wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed 24 people in the Los Angeles area as forecasters again warned of dangerous weather with the return of strong winds this week.

At least 16 people were missing, and authorities said that number was expected to rise.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for severe fire conditions through Wednesday, with sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and gusts in the mountains reaching 70 mph (113 kph). The most dangerous day will be Tuesday, said weather service meteorologist Rich Thompson.

“You’re going to have really strong gusty Santa Ana winds, a very dry atmosphere and still very dry brush, so we still have some very critical fire weather conditions out there,” Thompson said at a community meeting Saturday night.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said 70 additional water trucks arrived to help firefighters fend off flames spread by renewed gusts. “We are prepared for the upcoming wind event,” Marrone said. Fire retardant dropped by aircraft Sunday will act as a barrier along hillsides, officials said.

About 150,000 people in Los Angeles County remained under evacuation orders, with more than 700 residents taking refuge in nine shelters, Luna said. Officials said most of the orders in the Palisades area were unlikely to be lifted before the red flag warnings expire Wednesday evening.