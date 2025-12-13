What's Behind Putin's Wink At Reporter After Talks With Erdogan. Internet Wonders

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin may be one of the most powerful global personalities in the world, currently waging a long-drawn-out war with Ukraine, unsettling geopolitical stability for more than three years. However, what caught the internet's attention recently was not any bold statement from the leader against the West or an update about the peace talks from Putin. It was a soft playful gesture, his wink.

Soon after he wrapped up his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the International Forum for Peace and Trust organised in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat, Putin briefly paused while he was walking with the delegates, gave an eye signal to a reporter and shook hands, a moment that has set the internet buzzing.

The 3-second video clip, posted by RT, has been widely circulated, garnering even more interest than the Ukraine peace talks or what is brewing behind the Russia-Turkey talks. “Happy Mood Mr President Vladimir Putin,” one of the comments read.

The meeting between the two leaders had caught global headlines earlier, since Turkey is a key player in the region and is known to have mediated and hosted several peace talks in the past.

Shehbaz Sharif Gatecrashes Putin-Erdogan Meet

Putin's wink was not the only highlights from the event that had caught the internet's attention. It was earlier reported that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif found himself waiting for a meeting with Putin, for a full 40 minutes, along with his Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. RT, which had earlier reported this development, has deleted its tweet.

Following this, Shariff, turning impatient, reportedly marched straight into the hall where Putin was engaged in a closed‑door conversation with Erdogan. Shariff found himself uninvited in front of the two leaders, leaving the stunned audience and a flood of memes. After staying there for a brief moment, Shehbaz slipped out after an awkward 10 minute cameo, leaving the people at the event shocked. Shariff's awkward moment turned a routine bilateral slot with Putin into an international comedy sketch.

Putin's Cold Shoulder To Shehbaz Sharif

According to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, the talks between Putin and Erdogan continued privately after the delegations departed. Sharif had joined the peace session after he was expecting a separate meeting with Putin. RT India posted that Sharif waited 40 minutes, grew restless, entered the Putin‑Erdogan talks, stayed 10 minutes, and then exited.