'What's Happening...': Lip Reader 'Decodes' Obama-Bush Conversation at Trump's Inauguration | WATCH

Washington: A deaf lip reader's lip reading During Donald Trump's inauguration, Jackie G may have decoded a discussion between Barack Obama and George W Bush, indicating that Obama asked Bush how they could "stop what's happening" during the ceremony.

Jackie, a content creator who frequently shares recordings of herself lip reading famous talks, offered her perspective on the debate between the two former presidents.

The footage captures Obama briefly speaking to Bush, who was with his wife, Laura.

Watch | Obama Saying ‘How Can We Top What’s Happening.’

Jackie’s interpretation suggests Obama asked Bush, "How can we stop what's happening?" after which both former presidents laughed together.

Obama has been critical of Trump, calling him a threat to democracy, while Trump has also taken shots at the former Democratic president. Meanwhile, Bush has maintained a stance of not criticizing fellow presidents.

Obama attended the inauguration, but former first lady Michelle stayed behind. Bush and Obama seemed to be in a joking mood at the swearing-in ceremony. As Obama was leaving the inauguration ceremony, someone inquired about his conduct. "Just barely," he responded with a laugh.

The query stemmed from an earlier incident when former president Bush received a similar question about his behavior at the swearing-in ceremony. Staff members cautioned Bush about the presence of active microphones, advising him to keep his laughter subdued. From the background, Obama interjected with a "Nope," whilst Bush playfully responded, "I'll behave," with a wink.