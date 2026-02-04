'What's New In India Saying It Would Diversify Its Oil Supplies?': Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov | Image: AP/File

Moscow: The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it saw nothing new in India's announcement that it would diversify its oil supplies as New Delhi has always bought oil from different countries, including Russia.

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said earlier on Wednesday that India would diversify its energy sources as a strategy amid changing global circumstances to ensure energy security for its citizens.

Goyal's statement followed the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday of a U.S.-India trade deal. Trump spoke about New Delhi halting its Russian oil purchases, something that India has not publicly confirmed since.

Asked about India's oil purchase plans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said everyone knew that Russia was not the only supplier of oil to India.

"We, and not only us, but all specialists in the field of international energy affairs, are well aware that Russia is not the only supplier of oil and petroleum products to India," Peskov told reporters.

"India has always purchased these products from other countries. That is why we do not see any new developments here."