Published 22:31 IST, September 25th 2024
What’s Behind China’s Launch of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
The ICBM, carrying a dummy warhead, landed in a designated area in the sea, the ministry said, without specifying where exactly.
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, meets with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
22:19 IST, September 25th 2024