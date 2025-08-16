‘What’s Happening With Ukraine Is a Terrible Tragedy’: Putin's Top Quotes After Crucial Alaska Summit With Trump

Alaska Summit: Speaking at the joint press conference in Anchorage, Putin expressed the human cost of the ongoing war, stating: “What’s happening with Ukraine is a terrible tragedy. It has cost lives, torn families apart, and destabilised the region. We must find a way forward.”

Putin's statement came after nearly three hours of closed-door talks between the two leaders, which the Kremlin later described as having gone “remarkably well.” While no formal ceasefire agreement was reached, both sides indicated that the summit marked a “starting point” for future negotiations.

Top Quotes By Russian President Putin After Alaska Summit With Trump

‘Russian concerns in Ukraine need to be eliminated before a peace deal’ ‘It is important to turn the page’ ‘I hope mutual understanding will bring peace’ ‘Hope Europe receives agreements conclusively’ ‘Russia wants to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine’ ‘Convinced of making a lasting settlement’ ‘What’s happening with Ukraine is a terrible tragedy’ ‘Alaska meeting is a starting point’ ‘We expect Ukraine & Europe won’t try to sabotage talks’ ‘Russia- America investment partnership has huge potential’ ‘Trump & I established frank & direct contact’ ‘Trump trying to get crux of Ukraine matter’ ‘We have to move from confrontation to dialogue’ ‘Russia-us relations fell to lowest point since cold war. That’s not good for the world’ ‘We must have beneficial & mutual ties even in the hardest conditions’ ‘Ties should not be brought to point of no return’ ‘Trump and I have built business-like contact’ ‘Bilateral trade between US & Russia is up by 20%’