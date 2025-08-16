‘What’s Happening With Ukraine Is a Terrible Tragedy’: Putin's Top Quotes After Crucial Alaska Summit With Trump

Updated 16 August 2025 at 06:58 IST
Alaska Summit: Speaking at the joint press conference in Anchorage, Putin expressed the human cost of the ongoing war, stating: “What’s happening with Ukraine is a terrible tragedy. It has cost lives, torn families apart, and destabilised the region. We must find a way forward.”
Putin's statement came after nearly three hours of closed-door talks between the two leaders, which the Kremlin later described as having gone “remarkably well.” While no formal ceasefire agreement was reached, both sides indicated that the summit marked a “starting point” for future negotiations.
Top Quotes By Russian President Putin After Alaska Summit With Trump
After nearly three hours of closed-door talks Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin ended Alaska summit with a joint press briefing, discussing ceasefire prospects and future negotiations on the Ukraine war.
