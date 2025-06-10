When Asked If Elon Musk Brought Drugs to the White House, Trump Had This to Say | Image: AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump has spoken for the first time about the allegations that tech billionaire Elon Musk used drugs while working with his administration. Musk, who was leading a government project to cut costs under the ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ (DOGE), was recently accused of using heavy drugs, including ketamine,

When asked whether Musk used drugs at the White House, Trump replied, “I really don’t know. I don’t think so. I hope not.”

This is first time after the recent fallout that Trump mentioned that he had a good working relationship with Musk, calling him a “friend” and appreciating his support during the presidential campaign. He said Musk had donated nearly $275 million to support his election.

“I just wish him well. Very well, actually,” Trump told reporters on Monday.

These remarks come after a public fallout between the two last week. This is the most detailed comment Trump has made so far regarding the claims about Musk’s drug use.

A recent New York Times report claimed that Musk regularly used drugs like ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms during the 2024 campaign when he was closely aligned with Trump.

The report quoted sources who said Musk was consuming drugs more frequently than previously known. It added that he often carried a box containing around 20 pills, including ones that looked like Adderall, a prescription stimulant.

On Saturday, Musk responded to the report on X (formerly Twitter), strongly denying the claims. He said, “To be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their a** off.”

He further clarified, “I tried ‘prescription’ ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this is not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but I haven’t taken it since then.”