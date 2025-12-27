'When The Government Does Medical Care...': Elon Musk Hits Out At Canadian Hospital Over Death Of Indian-Origin Man

New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk slammed the Canadian healthcare system after a 44-year-old Indian-origin man lost his life after waiting for 8-hours for medical help.

The victim, Prashant Sreekumar, died of suspected cardiac arrest after he reportedly did not receive any treatment and was kept in the waiting area of the hospital for more hours even after he complained of severe chest pain.

The victim's wife, in a viral video, stated Grey Nuns Community Hospital neglected her husband's condition. In no time, Billionare Musk reacted to the video of the victim's wife and stated "When the government does medical care, it is about as good as the DMV."

The victim's wife in the video can be heard saying, that her husband was taken to Grey Nuns Community Hospital around 12:15 p.m. and was made to sit in the triage area from about 12:20 p.m. until nearly 8:50 p.m. Throughout those hours, he kept complaining of constant chest pain. According to her, his blood pressure continued to rise, with the last recorded reading reaching 210.

Advertisement

She alleges that during the entire waiting period, he was only given Tylenol and received no other medical care. She says hospital staff told them that chest pain was not considered an acute problem and that a cardiac emergency was not suspected. She further states that when they were finally taken inside, her husband was asked to sit down. He stood up for a few seconds and suddenly collapsed and fainted. She recalls hearing a nurse say that no pulse could be felt.

The wife claims that the hospital administration and staff at Grey Nuns Community Hospital failed to provide timely medical treatment to her husband, Prashant Sreekumar, and that this lack of care ultimately led to his death, as per reports.

Advertisement

What was the incident

The victim, identified as Prashant Sreekumar, complained about severe chest pains while at work on December 22, following which he was rushed to the Grey Nuns Community Hospital.

The victim's father Kumar Sreekumar reached the hospital after learning about the case. The victim told his father, "Papa, I cannot bear the pain," as per reports.

Narrating about the incident, the victim's father said that Prashant described his pain as 15 out of 10, following which the hospital staff did an electrocardiogram (ECG) on him to check his heart's function, but told the patient and his family that there was nothing of significance, and they were kept waiting.

Even though the victim's blood pressure kept on increasing, the the staff offered some Tylenol to Sreekumar for his pain.

The victim's father, describing the blood pressure said, "It went up, up, and up. To me, it was through the roof," and added that he was finally called into the treatment area after waiting more than eight hours.

Kumar Sreekumar said, "After sitting maybe 10 seconds, he looked at me, he got up and put his hand on his chest and just crashed," stated reports.