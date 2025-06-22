'When U Wake Up And World War 3 Is Trending': Memes Flood Internet After US Enters Israel-Iran Conflict

Updated 22 June 2025 at 16:03 IST
US Bombs Iran: The world often turns to humour as a way to escape reality, especially during times of uncertainty. That’s exactly what we’re witnessing now, as tensions between Israel and Iran have snowballed following the United States’ precision strikes on Tehran's nuclear facilities.
At a time when no one knows what lies ahead or whether the world is teetering on the brink of World War III, the online realm has become a haven for meme gazers. If real-world stakeholders can't defuse the situation, at least the virtual world is trying to lighten the mood.
In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump claimed that the US has "completed a successful attack" against three Iranian sites: Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. He stated that the US might strike more targets "with precision, speed, and skill," and cautioned Iran against launching retaliatory strikes.
The attacks indicate that the US is directly supporting Israel's war to destroy its nuclear program.
The United States strikes have fuelled growing concerns of a potential World War III and it rapidly became a popular topic on social media.
While anxiousness is the underlying feeling, much of the online talk has taken the shape of darkly humorous memes, which use satire and shared digital irony to reveal the public's uneasiness.
From Germany jokes to GTA 6 delays, the internet has transformed ‘apocalypse’ chatter into a meme frenzy. One user commented, "If Germany's involved, you know it's serious" – a sneaky nod that only genuine history fans saw.
Another remarked, "World War 3 might drop before GTA 6," evoking the crazy pace of everything.
While many people were busy collecting snacks in preparation for World War III, timelines were filled with chaos-laced comedy. Within hours, timelines were brimming with chaos-infused comedy. After all, what could possibly happen in two hours? Apparently everything.
