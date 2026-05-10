'When You Kiss Your Baby, Think Of Those Mothers...': Iran Mockingly Congratulates Karloine Leavitt On Baby Birth, Recalls Deadly Minab Strike

Washington DC: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's blissful joy of giving birth to a baby girl has been met with a haunting, icy reminder of tragedy in war-torn Iran, where as many as 168 innocent girls were killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on an elementary school in Minab.

Iran has sarcastically "congratulated" White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on the birth of her baby girl, Viviana, while brutally evoking the memory of innocent children lost in the ongoing war.

‘Enjoying Every Moment’

Karloine Leavitt gave birth on May 1, following which she shared an adorable picture of herself hugging her baby. Captioning the picture, she wrote on X, "On May 1st, Viviana aka “Vivi” joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love.💕"

Sharing that her elder child is equally joyous with the addition of a new member to the family, Leavitt said, "[Vivi] is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble."

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At the end of her post, she thanked the people who had reached out to her with prayers during her pregnancy.

"I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good," she wrote on X.

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‘Your Boss Killed 168 Kids’

Reacting to Karoline Leavitt's X post, the official Twitter handle of The Islamic Republic of Iran Embassy, Armenia, said, “Congratulations to you. Children are innocent and lovable.”

Continuing with the ‘congratulations’, the Iran Embassy reminded her in a chilling tone that her boss, US President Donald Trump, is responsible for the deaths of 168 children who perished during a bombing campaign on a girls' school in Minab.

“Those 168 children that your boss killed in the school in Minab, and you justified, were also children. When you kiss your baby, think of the mothers of those children," the X post read.

What Happened In Minab?

Elementary school ‘Shajareye Tayabeh', located in the Hormozgan Province, suffered extensive damage in US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28, the first day of the ongoing war in Iran.

Visuals from the scene showed bodies of little girls lying on the ground. People were also seen recovering children's schoolbags from the rubbles as blocks of concrete lying on desks and benches narrated a terrifying story of the horrors the innocent children went through.

Before-and-after pictures showed schoolgirls sitting in rows in their classroom, followed by photos of children lying dead on the ground, covered in blood and dust.

Following the untimely demise of the girls, tiny graves were dug up for them, a picture of which was widely shared online, evoking strong response from people. "This is absolutely devastating. Children going to school should never be targets," a netizen wrote.