Published 21:04 IST, September 9th 2024

Where is Ahmed Omar Sheikh Now? Terrorist Swapped In IC 814 Kandahar Hijack

Ahmed Omar Sheikh, also known as Umar Sheikh became one of the most feared figures in the terror world after the murder of journalist Daniel Pearl.

Reported by: Himanshu Shekhar
Ahmed Omar Sheikh became one of the most feared figures in the terror world after the murder of journalist Daniel Pearl
Ahmed Omar Sheikh became one of the most feared figures in the terror world after the murder of journalist Daniel Pearl | Image: AP
20:11 IST, September 9th 2024