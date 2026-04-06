Where Is Donald Trump? Is He In Hospital? Here’s Why the US President Skipped Easter Events

New Delhi: Fresh speculation around the health of US President Donald Trump erupted over the Easter weekend after he suddenly disappeared from public view and skipped key events, including traditional Easter church services.

Why rumours of hospitalisation began

The buzz started after an unusual break in Trump’s public schedule. The White House issued a “lid” - indicating no further public appearances and listed only “executive time,” which many interpreted as a sign of a possible medical emergency.

Social media further fuelled the speculation with unverified claims that Trump had been rushed to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Reports of alleged road closures and restricted airspace near the facility added to the frenzy, even though no official confirmation emerged.

His absence since April 1 - when he last addressed the nation on the Iran conflict - intensified concerns.

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White House breaks silence

The White House swiftly dismissed all hospitalisation claims, calling them baseless. Officials said Trump was working continuously from the White House over the Easter weekend.

Communications Director Steven Cheung directly rejected the rumours, while officials also pointed to Trump’s activity on Truth Social as evidence that he was active and not hospitalised.

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Additionally, reports noted that a Marine sentry was seen at the West Wing - a sign the president was inside and working.

Why he skipped Easter events

Trump’s decision to skip Easter church services - typically attended by US presidents further raised eyebrows. Instead, he spent time travelling in a motorcade and later visited his golf club in Virginia.

He also remained engaged politically, posting messages online and even giving media interactions amid ongoing tensions with Iran, indicating he was active rather than incapacitated.

Public appearance ends speculation

By April 5, Trump was seen returning to the White House after visiting his golf club, appearing physically stable and walking unaided, effectively debunking claims of any serious medical emergency.

However, his brief disappearance and visible signs like bandages on his hand in recent appearances have continued to spark periodic health concerns, given his age of 79.