Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran Supremo Avoids Camera In His 1st Message

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first message on Thursday after replacing his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the new leader of the Middle Eastern country. Notably, Khamenei did not appear on camera to deliver his first statement since his appointment. His message was read on Iranian state TV by a news anchor.

This comes amid reports that Mojtaba Khamenei has suffered injuries in the ongoing war with Israel and the United States of America.

Is Iran Supremo In Coma?

There are several unconfirmed reports of Mojtaba Khamenei being in a coma after being injured in US-Israeli airstrikes. There are also reports that Mojtaba lost his leg in the attack.