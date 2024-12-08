Where is Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad? Opposition Announces $10 Million Reward On Him

Damascus: The rebel forces continue with their mission to ‘liberate’ the different cities of Syria, from the rule of Assad; after Aleppo, Hama, Daraa and Homs, the rebels have taken over the Syrian capital Damascus. The ‘liberation’ of the Syrian capital has sparked the question - Where is Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad? Here's what we know abour Bashar Al-Assad's whereabouts…

Bashar Al-Assad, the President of Syria boarded a plane from the Damascus International Airport and left for an unknown destination. Latest reports sugges that in the wake of a deepening power crisis in the war-ton country, Bashar Al-Assad has fled to Russia, however, this remains unconfirmed, with no statement from the Syrian government.

Opposition Forces Announce Reward on Syria President

Bashar Al-Assad, who has fled the country, is nowhere to be found and cannot be tracked. The Opposition forces have announced a $10 million reward for anyone who helps capture Bashar al-Assad. On the other hand, the Syrian Prime Minister has also agreed on carrying out a government handover process.

Syrian Prime Minister Ready for Handover

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said in a video statement that the government is ready to “extend its hand” to the opposition and hand over its functions to a transitional government.“I am in my house and I have not left, and this is because of my belonging to this country,” Jalili said. He said he would go to his office to continue work in the morning and called on Syrian citizens not to deface public property.

Rebels Take Over Damascus After Aleppo, Daraa, Hama and Homs

This marks the first time that opposition forces reached Damascus after 2018, when Syrian troops recaptured areas on the outskirts of the capital following a years-long siege.News Agency AP, citing the pro-government Sham FM radio, reported that the Damascus airport had been evacuated and all flights halted. The militants also declared they had entered the notorious Saydnaya military prison north of the capital and “liberated” their prisoners there.

A few hours before capturing Damascus, opposition forces seized the central city of Homs, Syria’s third largest, as government forces abandoned it. The city holds the significance of a strategic location as it stands at an important intersection between Damascus, the capital, and Syria’s coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus — the Syrian leader’s base of support and home to a Russian strategic naval base.

The rebels who have retained control of Idlib since 2020, advanced eastward toward Aleppo in what came as a "surprise attack" for many, on Nov 27. Two days later, the insurgents gained control of Aleppo, forcing the military to announce a “temporary withdrawal”. On Nov 28, the Syrian military confirmed the deaths of dozens of soldiers in the fighting. After reigniting the conflict which laid dormant for years, the militants, on Dec 1 reportedly turned their approach southward and attempted to seize control of Hama, a city south of Aleppo. On Dec 5, the rebels declared their victory over Hama.