Washington: American musician Kid Rock was invited by US President Donald Trump to the Oval Office, where Trump signed an executive order tasking the musician with helping to curb ticket scalping and introduce “commonsense” changes to how live events are priced.

The president remarked that ticket prices for concerts and other events had “gotten worse and worse with time,” to which the performer agreed.

However, it was Kid Rock’s star-spangled jumpsuit and hat that became the bigger topic of discussion online. Dressed in a jumpsuit featuring an American flag motif and a straw fedora, the All Summer Long singer explained, “Anyone who’s bought a concert ticket in the last decade, maybe 20 years—no matter what your politics are—knows that it’s a conundrum.”

The executive order wasn’t the only thing turning heads—it was the singer’s unconventional outfit. A Fox News reporter even commented, saying Kid Rock looked like “someone who was about to be shot out of a cannon!”

Rock’s ensemble featured a shiny red jacket adorned with the American flag and wings of the United States’ national bird—the bald eagle. He also wore a white fedora hat decorated with the colors of the national flag.

“The bottom line is, there’s money for everyone to be made. There’s plenty of money to go around. No one’s gonna really lose here,” the musician added.

Netizens Question Double Standards

Several users recalled Zelenskyy’s White House visit and questioned why Kid Rock wasn’t expected to wear a suit, pointing out what they saw as a double standard.

During his White House appearance in February, Zelenskyy was criticized for not wearing a suit, while opting for a black sweater.

“Where’s his suit?” one user asked.

“In the Oval Office without a suit and wearing a hat. But the hypocrites were mad at Zelenskyy!” another pointed out.

A third user criticized Trump, writing: “Regarding the image of this character in the Oval Office—if you consider this a patriotic image, then by that logic, Zelenskyy’s outfit in the Oval Office, with an emblem of Ukraine on his chest, all in black—quite formal—was just as patriotic. Now it’s clear that the attack on Zelenskyy was planned and orchestrated in advance.”

Another recalled Trump’s remark to Zelenskyy during their meeting: “Look, he came all dressed up…”

One user sarcastically asked, “Do you even own a suit? Asking for a friend in Ukraine.”

A final comment read: “Zelenskyy was criticized for dressing casually in the Oval Office. But this is okay? A bit over the top for me.”