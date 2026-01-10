‘Whether They Like It Or Not’: Trump's Ultimatum To Denmark As He Renews Push To Annex Greenland

Washington: US President Donald Trump has unleashed another bombshell, indirectly warning Denmark that America will take control of Greenland “whether they like it or not.” Following the military action in Venezuela, Trump's latest statement, which appears to be a show of strength, has stirred serious concerns, especially among the European Union. The EU is on high alert, fearing a dangerous collapse of global stability. The US President's comments come amidst growing tensions with China and Russia, whom he accuses of seeking to exploit Greenland's resources and undermine American interests.

Donald Trump's aggressive rhetoric on Greenland has left world leaders assessing the implications of his explosive statement. Responding to the media questions, Trump dismissed Denmark's 500-year-old claim to Greenland, saying, “Landing a boat doesn't mean they own the land.” His remarks have triggered fears of another era of American imperialism, with the US flexing its muscles in the Arctic.

Amidst Trump's continuous rant on Greenland, the stakes are high as Greenland is known to be a treasure trove of natural resources, including rare earth minerals, uranium, and iron. Trump's close aides have been whispering about a possible military takeover after his recent playbook in Venezuela. As tensions escalate, experts have warned of a worst-case scenario, which will lead to a NATO crisis, global economic turmoil, and a deadly war.

Here's What Trump Said On Greenland

Trump, in his response to a question linked to Greenland, stated, “We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour. I would like to make a deal, the easy way, but if we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way.” He further added, "And by the way, I'm a fan of Denmark as well. They've been very nice to me. I'm a big fan, but the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn't mean that they own the land. We had lots of boats go there also. But we need that because if you take a look at the outside of Greenland right now, there are Russian destroyers, Chinese destroyers and bigger, there are Russian submarines all over the place. We're not going to have Russia or China occupy Greenland and that's what they're going to do if we don't. We will do something with Greenland either the nice way or the difficult way."

Explaining why it's important to take over Greenland, despite the American military presence on the island, which could expand, Trump bluntly responded that one defends ownership and doesn't defend leases. "When we own it we defend it. You don't defend leases the same way. You have to own it. Countries have to have ownership and you defend ownership. You don't defend leases. If we don't do it, China or Russia well. That's not going to happen... NATO has to understand that. I'm all for NATO. I saved it. If it weren't for me, NATO would not be there."

Notably, Trump's latest outburst is part of a disturbing pattern, who previously had offered to buy Greenland, unlike now, when he is sending back-to-back ultimatums. He didn't hesitate to express his willingness to risk everything for a piece of Greenland's riches, disregarding international law and diplomacy.

Trump's Track Record

Trump has been making surprising decisions, leaving allies shocked, ever since he assumed office last year. Earlier, he decided to withdraw the US from international agreements, citing "contrary interests". The list includes environmental bodies, energy forums, and even the International Solar Alliance. His disdain for wind energy is well-documented: "They're losers, made in China, killing birds."

Trump's America First policy has become a global joke, with allies and foes alike questioning his motives. His latest rhetoric on Greenland has been described as another example of assertive American foreign policy, exemplified by the recent military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. The tremors of the US President's aggressive stance are felt in Europe and worldwide, with speculation regarding the implications of his actions for global stability and diplomacy.

As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet with Danish and Greenlandic officials next week, Trump continues to tweet about his plans for Greenland, saying he'll do it "the easy way or the hard way".

Trump Questions Greenland's Ownership

Trump claimed that Denmark's historical presence in Greenland does not equate to ownership. "The fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn't mean that they own the land," Trump said, adding that the US would not hesitate to take action to protect its interests. However, Denmark has strongly lodged its protest, reiterating that Greenland is not for sale and the country will do everything required to safeguard its interests.