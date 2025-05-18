Which 3 Major Attacks in India Was Saifullah Khalied, the Slain Laskhar-e-Taiba Terrorist, Accused of Conspiring In?

Khalid operated for years under the alias “Vinode Kumar” in Nepal, where he led a double life. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative, Saifullah Khalid—accused of orchestrating three of the most significant terror attacks in India in the early 2000s—was reportedly killed by unknown assailants in Pakistan’s Sindh province, according to sources.

The Three Attacks

Khalid was identified as a key conspirator in the following major attacks:

2001 CRPF Camp Attack, Rampur: One of the earliest major terror incidents targeting Indian security infrastructure, the attack claimed several lives and revealed vulnerabilities in paramilitary protection protocols.

2005 Indian Science Congress Attack, Bangalore: A shocking incident aimed at disrupting a high-profile scientific gathering, this attack brought LeT's capabilities into sharp focus, especially its ability to penetrate deep into India's southern regions.

2006 Nagpur RSS Headquarters Attack: This failed but audacious attempt to target the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was seen as a direct ideological assault and sparked major political and security ripples across the country.

From Nepal to Pakistan

Khalid operated for years under the alias “Vinode Kumar” in Nepal, where he led a double life. During his time there, he married a local woman, Nagma Banu, and used the location to quietly further LeT’s terror agenda. Intelligence reports suggest that he was instrumental in managing recruitment networks and facilitating logistical support for operatives entering India.

Eventually, Khalid relocated to Matli in the Badin district of Sindh, Pakistan. There, he continued his association with LeT and its front organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa, focusing on recruitment and funding operations. Despite shifting locations, Khalid remained an active and dangerous figure in regional terror planning.

Recent LeT Losses in Kashmir

Khalid’s killing comes just days after three other LeT operatives, including 'Operations Commander' Shahid Kuttay, were gunned down by Indian security forces in Shopian, South Kashmir. The encounter also claimed the lives of Adnan Shafi of Vanduna Melhura and Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh of Pulwama. Arms, ammunition, and other war-like materials were recovered from the site.