White House Blames Minnesota Democrats For 'Tragedy' As Deadly ICE Encounters Spark Nationwide Protests

New Delhi: Political tensions escalated in the United States on Monday after the White House blamed Democratic leaders in Minnesota for recent deadly encounters involving US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), even as protests spread nationwide following the killing of two civilians earlier this month.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused elected Democrats in Minnesota of responsibility for what she described as a "tragedy," naming Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Her remarks came shortly after President Donald Trump said on social media that he had a "very good call" with Walz and that they were “on a similar wavelength.”

Deliberate and hostile resistance

Addressing reporters, Leavitt said the incident stemmed from a "deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders in Minnesota." She added that for weeks, “Gov. Walz and the mayor, Jacob Frey, and other elected Democrats were spreading lies about federal law enforcement officers who are risking their lives daily to remove the worst criminal illegal aliens from our streets.”

Trump echoed her comments, urging Walz, Frey and other Democratic governors and mayors to cooperate with federal authorities, arguing that resistance from sanctuary cities had led to “division, chaos, and violence.”

Through posts on Truth Social, Trump said, "Governor Walz and Mayor Frey should turn over all Criminal Illegal Aliens that are currently incarcerated in their State Prisons and Jails to Federal Authorities, for immediate deportation," adding that local police must hand over arrested illegal aliens and assist federal agencies in detaining "Illegal Aliens" wanted for “Crimes.”

He also called on Congress to end sanctuary city policies, describing them as the "root cause" of public safety concerns. "American Cities should be Safe Sanctuaries for law-abiding American Citizens ONLY," he said.

Millions of Illegal Alien Criminals Jibe

In another post, Trump alleged that under President Joe Biden, "Tens of Millions of Illegal Alien Criminals" entered the country, including "Hundreds of Thousands of Convicted Murderers, Rapists, Kidnappers, Drug Dealers, and Terrorists." He claimed his administration had "sealed the border" and launched the largest deportation effort in US history.

Trump said ICE arrested "150,245" undocumented immigrants with criminal records in Republican-led states over the past year, stating the operations occurred "peacefully" due to cooperation between local and federal authorities.

He accused Democrats of prioritising undocumented immigrants over "law-abiding citizens," blaming them for creating "dangerous circumstances" and for the loss of two American lives.

Responding to criticism from Walz, Leavitt later posted on X, accusing him of undermining law and order. She alleged misuse of taxpayer funds in Minnesota and claimed nearly 500 undocumented immigrants with criminal records were released instead of being transferred to federal custody.

She also accused Walz of spreading misinformation about federal officers and encouraging interference with immigration operations, referencing the 2020 Minneapolis unrest and blaming state leadership for allowing “violence and arson.”

Untrained agents

Walz defended Minnesota's position on X, saying the state believes in "law and order and peace," while accusing the Trump administration of deploying “untrained agents.”

“Trump needs to pull his 3,000 untrained agents out of Minnesota before they kill another American in the street.”

CNN reported that Trump earlier said he is sending Tom Homan to Minnesota following the shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti during an encounter with federal agents. Federal officials have declined to provide critical details supporting their claim that an agent shot Pretti in self-defence.

Two deadly ICE incidents

CNN also reported that a judge heard arguments on whether to temporarily halt the immigration crackdown, while a separate federal court hearing is scheduled today after a temporary restraining order blocked agencies from destroying or altering evidence linked to Pretti's killing. The political fallout follows two deadly ICE incidents that triggered protests in cities including Minneapolis and New York.

Renee Good, 37, a mother of three, was shot on January 7 during protests against the administration's militarised raids. On January 24, Pretti was killed at point-blank range after being restrained by federal officers.

Trump defended ICE's actions, suggesting Pretti may have been armed, despite reports noting he was licensed to carry a firearm and had already been disarmed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison dismissed the president's claims, calling them “flat-out insane.”

The incidents have prompted legal challenges over the deployment of heavily armed, masked federal officers in Minnesota, with judges hearing arguments on whether the operations violate state sovereignty.