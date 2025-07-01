White House Calls India a ‘Strategic Ally,’ Confirms US-India Trade Deal ‘Very Close’

New Delhi: The White House on Monday reaffirmed the strength of the India-US relationship, describing India as a “very strategic ally” and indicating that a long-anticipated trade agreement between the two countries could be finalized soon.

Trade Deal Nearing Completion, Says White House

During a press briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed questions about ongoing trade negotiations with India and referenced President Donald Trump’s recent remarks suggesting a deal is close.

"Yes, the President said that last week, and it remains true," Leavitt said. “I just spoke to our Secretary of Commerce about it. He was in the Oval Office with the President. They are finalising these agreements, and you'll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India.”

Leavitt did not specify an exact timeline.

Leavitt also responded to a question from news agency ANI about how President Trump views China’s expanding influence in the Indo-Pacific and its impact on US-India relations.

"India remains a very strategic ally in the Asia Pacific and the President has a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and he will continue to have that," she said.