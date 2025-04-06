'Dehumanizing Post': White House Pop Song Deportation Video 'Na Na Hey Hey' Sparks Outrage

Updated April 6th 2025, 12:40 IST
Washington: The White House has come under fire for posting video of deportation of undocumented migrants, which is one of President Donald Trump 's key policy pushes.
This time, however, it wasn't just the message but the music that sparked outrage. The video, shared on the White House’s official X handle, featured the 1983 pop song "Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye)" by Bananarama, accompanied by the cheeky caption“Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye.”
The clip instantly drew backlash online, with social media users slamming it as “dehumanizing,” “disgusting,” and “unprofessional.” Many criticised the administration for making light of a serious and sensitive issue through what they described as a mocking tone.
Published April 6th 2025, 12:13 IST