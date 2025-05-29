White House Economic Advisor Blames 'Activist Judges' for Tariff Ruling

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said the Trump administration is on the verge of finalizing three new trade agreements, despite a recent court decision blocking many of the president’s tariffs.

“There are many, many deals coming. And there were three that basically look like they’re done,” Hassett said during an interview with Fox Business Network.

His comments come a day after the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that President Donald Trump exceeded his legal authority in imposing broad tariffs — a major blow to the administration’s trade strategy. But Hassett dismissed the ruling as insignificant and politically motivated.

“Activist judges,” says White House adviser

He criticized the court's decision, calling it the work of “activist judges,” and expressed confidence that the administration would win on appeal. “If there are little hiccups here or there because of decisions that activist judges make, then it shouldn’t just concern you at all, and it’s certainly not going to affect the negotiations,” he said.

More deals are on the horizon, says Hassett

Hassett also stated that the administration believes more countries will soon agree to open their markets to American products, and he suggested the deals could materialize within the next month or two.

“There were three deals ready for Trump’s review at the end of last week,” he added, though he did not specify which countries were involved.