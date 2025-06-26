White House Joins In on Trump’s NATO Nickname Trend, Drops ‘Daddy’s Home’ Video from Summit

Washington: The White House on Thursday shared a video of US President Donald Trump at the NATO Summit, using the song Daddy’s Home by Usher in the background which is a cheeky reference to a viral nickname now trending online.

The nickname “Daddy” started circulating after Trump arrived in the Netherlands on June 25. While greeting him, NATO chief and former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte referred to Trump as “daddy” during a light-hearted moment while discussing the Iran-Israel conflict. The comment was seen as an attempt to defend Trump’s strong stance on the war, and soon gained traction on social media.

Trump’s team, known for playing along with internet trends, did not respond officially, but the White House video seems to be a nod to the ongoing chatter. The clip features Trump at the summit, interacting with global leaders, as Usher’s song plays in the background.

The moment has sparked reactions across social media platforms, with many users amused at the US administration embracing the meme-like nickname.

Social media users flooded the comments section with laughter and surprise.

“Absolutely epic! Whoever runs this page deserves a raise,” one user wrote.

“This is the funniest White House ever,” another user commented.